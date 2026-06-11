Tractor trailer hits utility pole, causes power outage, traffic delays

Several residents in the Village of Goshen are without power and part of North Church Street is closed to traffic, after a tractor trailer struck a utility pole earlier this morning. Orange & Rockland (O&R) reported the incident caused the power outage and the need to replace a telephone pole.

O&R reported that while it works to restore power North Church Street is closed from Five Corners to Mike Nuzzolese Way (new Kwik Stop) and advised motorists to plan an alternate route. The company said an update will be posted once repairs have been completed.

O&R expects to restore power to affected residents by 5 p.m., according to the company’s outage update website.