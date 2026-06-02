Town seeks funds to improve Carpenter Community Park parking lot

The Chester Town board is seeking funds to improve the parking lot at Carpenter Community Park through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The grant seeks money to repave parking area, the installation of new ADA spaces and signage, striping for the parking lot and new crosswalks. The parking lot is approximately 30,000 square feet.

At the May 27 town meeting, the town voted to submit the application for the CDBG grant, which, as Supervisor Brandon Holdrige explained, could range from $125,000 to $275,000 as the potential total. The turn-around time on CDBG grants is about two years, so this money should not be expected until 2028.

Nobody from the public spoke at the public hearing on the matter.

Town asked to reconsider ban on battery energy storage systems

During public comments a representative of AYPA Power asked the town to reconsider its ban on battery energy storage systems that elected officials have promised will be in the town’s comprehensive plan.

Resident Brian Ross questioned why the town is banning battery storage sites but has no problems with solar farms, which have their own environmental drawbacks.

Route 17M paving to cause congestion

Holdridge noted that the paving of 17M from 94 to Goshen will begin on or around June 8. He suggested residents be prepared for congestion and traffic. He also said due to low turnout for brush disposal, the Highway Department is only holding two more weekends this year for brush disposal – June 13 and November 14.

Public hearing for town’s comprehensive plan and zoning laws set for June 24

The board passed a resolution setting June 24 as the public hearing for amendments to the town’s draft comprehensive plan and zoning laws. All documents will be available on the town website. Members of the public can submit written comments to the board or appear in person. Holdridge said he expected the plan and amendments to be passed at the July 8 town board meeting.

Sugar Loaf concerns discussed

During public comment, Ryan Senning said he went to a Sugar Loaf Community Foundation meeting and they were seeking help from the town to water plants in public spaces in the hamlet. Holdridge, Councilman Bob Courtenay and Councilman Giuseppe Cassara signaled their support for the Parks and Recreation Department to help with the watering of plants in Sugar Loaf. They did not pass a resolution on the matter at the meeting, however.

Cassara noted that digital speed detectors in Sugar Loaf are not working properly and asked the town board to seek additional grant money for more Belgian block curbing in the hamlet.

Water and sewer updates

Councilman Tom Becker said the water main at the Greens of Chester is scheduled to be chlorinated soon and after the building inspector issues permits he expects people to start moving in to the neighborhood.

The town board voted to approve a sewer addition plan to connect 5 Wood Road to the town’s sewer system. The board voted to approve a $1,333.37 generator to support the senior center Mobile DMV unit.

Other business

The board voted to approve the route of the Orange County Bicycle Club’s Tour de Goshen, which goes through parts of Chester. The board voted to approve a billboard advertisement for the July 11 Chester fireworks show.

Holdridge touted the success of the Repair Café, held in late April. The town’s Conservation Advisory Council has been organizing repair café events since 2024 and they have been a big hit. At this café, 82 residents brought 170 items in for repair and 158 were successfully repaired. Holdridge thanked the repair experts who volunteered their time for the event.

Town Clerk Linda Zappala noted that she had recently attended the New York State Town Clerks Association conference. The association represents over 900 town clerks and most of them were at the conference. She said topics covered ranged from the freedom of information act, open meetings law, artificial intelligence to human trafficking. She also noted that the town’s dog licensing forms will now include a line for a voluntary contribution to the Warwick Valley Humane Society.