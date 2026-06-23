Town receives $205K for new playground equipment at the Chester Commons Park

The Town of Chester has received $205,000 in funding to replace the more-than-25-years-old playground equipment at the Chester Commons Park.

“Ensuring our community’s kids have safe and fun places to play outside has always been a priority for me,” said Senator James Skoufis, who, along with Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge and Town Councilmember Bob Courtenay, helped secure the funding. “Orange County is the best place to raise a family, and we keep it that way by investing in our local amenities. It’s always a pleasure to work with Supervisory Holdridge and his board, and I was proud to secure this funding. I’m looking forward to seeing this project complete.”

“This funding is vital to getting this project off the ground,” said Supervisor Holdridge. “Along with my board, I made a promise to our residents and children to invest in our parks, and I’m grateful to Senator Skoufis for helping us fulfill that promise.”

“Our kids deserve the best,” said Courtenay, who also serves as the town’s parks and recreation liaison. “It’s our job to invest in our parks. Thanks to Senator Skoufis, we can get started on our long-term plan to modernize all our playgrounds.”

The town aims to have the playground constructed and open by the start of summer 2027. Equipment will be state-of-the-art, ADA-accessible, and age appropriate for toddlers up to pre-teens.