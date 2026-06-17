Town of Thompson opens new playground

The Town of Thompson last weekend opened a new playground and dog park at East Mongaup River Park located at the Orchard. Funding for this project was made possible in part by a Community Impact Grant from Sullivan 180 and former Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther.

Formerly known as the Town of Thompson Park, East Mongaup River Park is a 173-acre community destination featuring walking and hiking trails, pavilions, picnic areas, athletic fields, a riverside pergola, a large existing playground, and other outdoor amenities.

A major highlight of the new playground is its inclusive and accessible design. Portions of the playground are ADA (American Disabilities Act) compliant and were constructed to ensure children of all abilities can enjoy the space together. The playground includes low-grade ramps, flat surfaces, and accessible play features designed to encourage inclusive play and easier navigation for children with mobility challenges.

“This project reflects our commitment to creating recreational spaces that welcome everyone,” said Town Supervisor Scott Mace. “We are proud to offer a playground where children of all abilities can play side by side, while also creating a beautiful new dog park and gathering area for families throughout our community.”

The new dog park provides a dedicated space for residents and visitors to safely exercise and socialize their dogs while enjoying the scenic surroundings of the East Mongaup River Park area.

“Our parks are year-round destinations for recreation, wellness, and community connection,” said Town Parks and Recreation Superintendent Glenn Somers. “We’re adding exciting features to an already beautiful park, and expanding what’s available to local families as well as visitors.”

This new playground will be open throughout the summer as it is located away from the existing playground that is closed while the YMCA summer camp is in session. The area also features a bridge that connects both elements so users have a safe route and do not need to walk along the roadway. East Mongaup River Park is open daily to the public from dawn until dusk.