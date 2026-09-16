Town of Goshen Police officers help rescue injured bald eagle

Town of Goshen Police Officers Natalie Welsh and Officer Derrick Kenan, along with some caring neighbors, worked to rescue an injured female bald eagle spotted on the road by a passing driver, the department shared on its Facebook page on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The group followed proper protocol to protect the injured animal until a local bird rehabilitator could arrive. The police said they were grateful to have a close contact, who came right away and took the eagle to a vet for care.

“If all goes well, we hope to release her back into the wild where she was found,” the post read.

The department said it would keep the public posted with updates and invited the community to gather to see the eagle’s release when she is ready to fly again.