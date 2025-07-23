Town Hall series kick off

New York State Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County) will begin a summer series of conversations across Orange County known as “Skoufis On Your Street.” The annual town hall-style events are hosted in locally owned small businesses or community spaces, giving residents an opportunity to informally engage with Skoufis in their own neighborhood, and ensuring their voices and priorities are represented in Albany.

“Hearing from our community about the issues that matter most to them directly informs the work my team and I do each day,” Skoufis said. “It’s my pleasure – and my responsibility – to bring our office closer to our constituents, and to be as accessible a representative as possible for those I serve.”

2025 “Skoufis On Your Street” will include a stop in Chester on Thursday, July 31 at the Cancun Inn, 1396 Kings Highway.

Members of the senator’s team will be on hand to assist attendees with any state agency concerns, and to help connect them with appropriate resources. All attendees will receive a complimentary drink.