Town Board remembers Councilman Larry Dysinger

When the Chester Town Board met on Dec. 10, a familiar face was absent.

As Councilman Larry Dysinger had passed away two days earlier, the board meeting started out with remembrances and a moment of silence.

“He was a force on this town board. He really put his best foot forward when it came to his dedication with everything going on,” Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge said. “We had a lot of disagreements, but I never took that personally and I don’t think he did either. He had very deep-rooted principles he brought to this job.”

“We disagreed on numerous things, but I knew this, two things: It wasn’t personal and he was passionate,” Councilman Robert Courtenay said. “He cared about this town.”

“As a friend of Larry, I will miss him deeply,” added Councilman Tom Becker.

“He always gave 100 percent. His time, his effort, his convictions,” Town Clerk Linda Zappala said. “He took it seriously and his intentions were always considerate of the town’s people.”

“Having represented many town boards I have many councilmen who may have not read the documents,” said Town Attorney Liz Cassidy. “With Larry, you always knew he read it and went through it with a fine comb.”

Holdridge said the board will appoint a new person to serve the remainder of Dysinger’s term after some time has passed.

During the meeting, two new proclamations for town residents and three tree dedications at Knapp’s View were announced. The proclamations for service to the town were for Leslie Smith and Erika Alban and the tree dedications were for Smith, EJ Szulwach and Tracy Schuh. Szulwach and Schuh were honored for their community service, including help starting the Conservation Advisory Council and Alban was honored for work preserving town history.

The board passed a memorandum of understanding with the Chester Union Free School District, clearing the way for the transfer of land to the district from the town to be a home for a new athletic facility, which includes a football stadium.

A public hearing date of Jan. 14 for a new law allowing an opt-out to the installation of new water meters that use cellular end-point technology. After the law is passed, the board will consider whether to charge a fee for opting out, something past town boards have been opposed to.

Also during the meeting:

* Jan. 14 was set as the date for a public hearing on the regulation and maintenance of sidewalks.

* During reports, it was mentioned that health care costs were expected to go up 8% in 2026, straining the budget.

*The resignations of police officer Nigel Balgobin and Giuseppe Cassara from the Parks Advisory Board and the Planning Board were accepted. Cassara ’s resignation is pending his instatement as a member of the Town Board.

* $1,633 was allocated to pay for damage to a resident’s motor vehicle that happened in an accident involving a loose water valve cap.

* A resolution in support of the Orange County Bikeway Vision and another in support of changing the name of Camp LaGuardia to General Seth Marvin Memorial Park were passed.

* A proposal by Holdridge requesting a reduction of the speed limit of Laroe Road to 40 miles per hour was rejected. Courtenay and Becker were opposed to the move, while Antonio Ardisana was absent while recovering from a medical procedure.

* A letter of support for the Highlands West Trail Connectivity Plan, which proposes increased connectivity between state parks and trails, was approved.

* A proposal to be involved in a free study looking into ways to install solar arrays on town property was approved. This includes a potential canopy over the parking lot in Town Hall.

*The town’s grant writers sought a 2 % increase in their fees, making the total costs $3,060 per month, which was approved.

The next Town Board meeting is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m.