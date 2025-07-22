Town bans short-term rentals

After months of public hearings, it’s finally official: The Town of Goshen has banned short-term rentals.

Citing adverse impacts such as noise, parking issues, crime, and trash, the unanimous 4-0 vote to enact the ban came during the July 10 Town Board meeting and will effectively keep websites like Airbnb and Vrbo from listing town properties.

The meeting was led by was led by Deputy Supervisor George Lyons in Supervisor Joseph Betro absence.

“I beg you to accelerate the process. It’s been two years,” resident Bill Troy said during public comments.

Environmental Review Board chairman Neal Halloran said “overwhelming septic systems and wells, people exceeding occupancy limits, and inadequate fire protection” were all concerns.

In other news, the board tabled a decision on the expansion plan review of Interstate Waste Services (IWS), although town engineer Sean Hoffman said he anticipated the review would be deemed inadequate. The board will have to lay out all the reasons for its decision on the matter at the July 24 meeting after receiving input from the Environmental Review Board. IWS will then have an indefinite amount of time to respond to the town’s concerns.

The board also voted that RVH Mulch does not need a special permit to operate its mulching operation. There had been some debate on the topic because mulch is defined as solid waste by the DEC.

The board also voted to change its employee sick leave policy. In emergency cases, employees can now donate their sick leave to others for illness and disability or if they need to care for a loved one.

Councilman Philip Canterino noted that Planning Board attorney Kelly Naughton, who was also helping the town’s master plan process, is closing her law practice to work for the county.