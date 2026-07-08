Town adopts comprehensive plan

The Town of Goshen adopted its new comprehensive plan at its June 25 meeting. The town board also voted to approve the environmental review of the plan, giving it a negative declaration under the State Environmental Quality Review Act.

Councilman Philip Canterino, the chairman of the comprehensive plan committee, said more work needed to be done, as the town amends zoning to comply with the plan. He also said he enjoyed reading all the comments the board received about the comprehensive plan from the public. He said the committee had worked very hard on the project and the feedback was appreciated.

Read the comprehensive plan here: townofgoshenny.gov/comprehensive-plan.

Town takes next steps after receiving funding for a Craigville Park splash pad

In other news, the town board voted to proceed with all necessary steps to access a $720,000 state grant, secured by State Senator James Skoufis to purchase and install a splash pad at Craigville Park. The town board also voted to declare itself lead agency for the state environmental review on the project.

Town refuses lot donation from developer

During the meeting, the town refused to accept a lot donation from a developer who owns three in the town, which are located in a flood plain on Gumwood Road. The developer is raising the level of two lots by several feet to rise above the flood plain and allow the building of homes on the lots. They are taking soil from the third lot to achieve this goal.

The developer’s attorney noted that the town owned 17 lots in the neighborhood, and this donation would be in keeping with the town’s pattern of lot ownership. The town board was unmoved by the developer’s goals, voting 5-0 to not take ownership of the lot. Chris Healey, a member of the town’s zoning board, also spoke against the town taking ownership of the lot.