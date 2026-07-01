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The sky is the limit, GAPNS hosts moving up ceremony
Goshen. Local Preschoolers head off to their next adventures after a year of learning at local GAPNS.
| 01 Jul 2026 | 01:41
GAPNS Pre-K Moving Up ceremony on June 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch
GAPNS Pre-K Moving Up ceremony on June 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch.
GAPNS Pre-K Moving Up ceremony on June 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch.
GAPNS Pre-K Moving Up ceremony on June 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch.
Jackson Schmitt, 4, after receiving his moving up certificate. Photos by Sammie Finch.
Isabella Chiappone, 4, after receiving her moving up certificate. Photos by Sammie Finch.
The Walker Family celebrating graduation from GAPNS! Photos by Sammie Finch.
GAPNS Pre-K Moving Up ceremony on June 25, 2026. Photos by Sammie Finch.
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