The Goshen Rotary Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, Taste of Goshen, returns Sunday, May 17 from 2-5 p.m at the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame.

This year’s event will feature food from local restaurants including new participants, Franzel and Pasta della Nonna, and ice cream from Trailside Treats. Along with sampling local cuisine, guests can enjoy music, a cash bar and a silent auction.

Proceeds from the event will support the Rotary Club’s community efforts, including providing scholarships for local students and supporting area food banks. If you’re not hungry there will be music, a cash bar and a Silent Auction!! All proceeds help us to help others! Rotary is an international organization where community minded people come together to make a difference locally and globally. We provide scholarships to local students and help fund and serve the community with projects at Braeside Camp and the local and regional food banks. For tickets, visit https://shorturl.at/OU4IFor email goshenrotary1928@gmail.com.