Take the Sweet Treat Challenge for those in need

The Goshen Public Library & Historical Society, in collaboration with the Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry, recently announced a community challenge to create 100 holiday treat bags for families served by the food pantry.

Each bag will include: hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, cookie mix, cake mix, brownie mix, cupcake liners, frosting, sprinkles, vegetable oil, holiday candy/candy canes; pancake mix and syrup, and pudding/Jello mixes.

You can join in the challenge by dropping off the above items in the library lobby (anytime the library is open) by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. If you would like the organizers to do the shopping, make a cash donation in an envelope at the Circulation Desk on the first floor of the library.

The holiday treat bags will be distributed by the Goshen Food Pantry, which serves families and residents in the Goshen Central School District, and the town and village of Goshen. As always, non-perishable food donations to the food pantry may be dropped off in the lobby of the library.

Contact erica@goshenpubliclibrary.org or catherine@goshenpubliclibrary.org with any questions.