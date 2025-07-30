Supervisor’s Corner

We are having a traditional Field Day event on August 9 from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s taking place at Chester Commons Field (81 Laroe Road in Chester), behind the Chester Senior Rec Center. Please spread the word. Everyone is welcome and it’s completely free.

Although the second year of our Theater and Film Camps are doing great, we couldn’t get the number of kids needed for regular Summer Camp again this year. I wasn’t going to let the Summer go by without putting something on for the kids in our community. That’s when I remembered how fun Field Day was. It’s a traditional school end-of-the-year field day with sports, games, activities, music, food, and snacks.

This will hopefully be an annual event every Summer for all to enjoy moving forward. We can build on it every year if we can make it successful. All ages, neighbors, visitors, and friends are welcome. The more that turn out for this the better. Let us know if you have any questions about it by contacting me, calling Michelle Deshler (845) 469-7000 x332 or emailing mdeshler@thetownofchester.org at the Senior Rec Center.