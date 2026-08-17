SUNY Orange to host ‘Fast Track to Fall Classes’ enrollment event

Students interested in starting or resuming their college career this fall at SUNY Orange are invited to a “Fast Track to Fall Classes” full-service enrollment event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22 in the Shepard Student Center on the College’s Middletown campus.

The event will be a one-day, full-service walk-in enrollment event for the fall semester that will bring together all the college’s admissions-related student services departments to help usher students through the complete registration process so they can participate in fall semester courses, which begin on Monday, Aug. 24. Information is available at https://sunyorange.edu/admissions/visit.html.

At this event, brand new students, as well as students who have been away from the college for more than a year, can complete an application, receive a financial aid decision and work with an academic advisor to register for the fall 2026 semester. Students who have been accepted to the college, but have not yet registered for the fall, can get a financial aid decision and complete the course registration process.

To ensure they can complete the entire process at the event, students must be able to present a certificate of residency, completed immunization forms, and any academic transcripts from high school and previous colleges or universities. Representatives will also be on hand to help students file their online Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) as well as the application for New York State’s Tuition Assistance Plan (TAP).

Admission to SUNY Orange is guaranteed for graduates of Orange County (N.Y.) high schools. Recent 2026 high school graduates, as well as any other interested students, who are not presently enrolled at another college or university can attend the Fast Track event, complete the application and registration processes, and immediately begin their college education.