SUNY Orange announces Sojourner Truth Award winners

SUNY Orange recently announced that 661 students in grades six through 12 from Orange County middle and high schools won 2025 Sojourner Truth awards.

The Sojourner Truth awards recognize students nominated by school guidance counselors and principals for excellence in areas such as athletics, citizenship, creative arts, diversity, English language arts, foreign languages, perseverance, science, and technology. The program aims to promote education positively and inspire students to view college as a realistic and attainable goal.

For the past 35 years, Orange County Community College has honored the legacy of Sojourner Truth by celebrating the achievements of Orange County youth. This year’s awards ceremony took place on Friday, March 7 at 6 p.m. in the Physical Education Center on the Middletown campus.

Below is a list of local students and what they were recognized for.

Chester Union Free School District

Chester Academy High School: Ocean Chen, Sciences; Brandon Collins, Perseverance/Effort; Chloe Fana, Citizenship; Avinoor Grang, Sciences; Jordan Holley, Perseverance/Effort; Annsthemie Joachim, Perseverance/Effort; Aaliyah Johnson, Perseverance/Effort; Aidan Lyman, Perseverance/Effort; Kayleen Matos, Perseverance/Effort; Michael Niles, Perseverance/Effort; Krisha Patel, Citizenship; Makayla Pena, Perseverance/Effort; Jaylynn (Nico) Penny Bergenty, Perseverance/Effort; Natalie Perez Santiago, English Language Arts; Yari Reinoso, Perseverance/Effort; April Restrepo, Perseverance/Effort; Sarahlyn Sampayo Garcia; Citizenship; Avery Solitario, Athletics.

Chester Academy Middle School: Jonah Boma, Creative Arts; Surilyn Cespedes, Perseverance/Effort; Mikaela Colindres, Perseverance/Effort; Jaylin Foss, Sciences; Maya Francis, Sciences; Clarence Parchment, Citizenship; Kh’Alonzo Salmon, Perseverance/Effort.

Goshen Central School District

Goshen High School: Anthony Carr, Perseverance/Effort; Jamila Fierros, Creative Arts; Mehri Ghezel-Ayagh, Foreign Languages; Daniella Grant, Athletics; Kaeyden Hernandez, Creative Arts; Emily Langlitz, Foreign Languages; Vishny Lefranc, Athletics; Laila Logan, Athletics; Jean Gardy Louis, Athletics; Joanna Luna Mendez, Mathematics; Mary Mott, Creative Arts; Mia Nieves, Creative Arts; Andrew Reyes, Perseverance/Effort; Mia Reynoso, Citizenship; Gabrielle Rivera, Perseverance/Effort; Matthew Schroeter, Citizenship; Elijah Thomas, Athletics; Zadan Thomas, Athletics; Janelle Turner, English Language Arts; Brittany Zamora, Perseverance/Effort.

C.J. Hooker Middle School: Kayann Alatevi, Sciences; Ivanna Aldana, English Language Arts; Alexander Ali, Citizenship; Yaretsky Alvaro Guamarica, Perseverance/Effort; Leudys Andujar, Citizenship; Fatima Barry; Sciences; Veronica Blanc, Perseverance/Effort; Jacob Brown, Citizenship; Britanny Cocha Sanchez, Perseverance/Effort; Karina Crescimanno, Citizenship; Sergio Espinoza Perez, Citizenship; Xavi Espinosa Perez, Citizenship; Litzy Fierros Calle, Citizenship; Daniela Garcia, Mathematics; Zen Gillet, Citizenship; Zoe Gillet, Perseverance/Effort; Elisa Gomez, Citizenship; LaMia Guzman, Sciences; Andres Hernandez Lorenzo, Perseverance/Effort/Citizenship; Abigail Hodge, Mathematics; Jemeema Jean Baptiste, Perseverance/Effort; Benoria Karpeh, Citizenship; Gianna Kaur, Perseverance/Effort; Tapree Leonard, Citizenship; Joseph Leppert, Citizenship; Yuliana Lopez, Perseverance/Effort; Hector Maquin Rax, Citizenship; Cameron Mills, Citizenship; Anthony Naula, Citizenship; Emma Reyes, Perseverance/Effort.