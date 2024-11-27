Sugar Loaf holiday festival Dec. 1

The town of Chester will be celebrating the holiday season on December 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. This free festival will include photos with Santa, holiday movies, hot chocolate, and more.

For those with sensory issues, there will also be a special sensory-friendly photo session with Santa from 10:45 to 11 a.m. Just enter through the side of the building (signs will be posted).

Then from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the holiday movie screening will begin. And at 2 p.m. enjoy a tractor train pull.

More information can be found on sugarloafpacny.com.