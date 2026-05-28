Sugar Loaf Community Foundation to host storytelling event

The SLCF will host “Voices of Sugar Loaf – An Evening of Storytelling” on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. at the historic Sugar Loaf Methodist Church, 1387 Kings Highway.

Inspired by “The Moth” and “Warwick Story Share,” the event will highlight personal stories told by residents - featuring a mix of heartfelt, humorous, and inspiring reflections on the hamlet’s past and present.

Storytellers include local business owners and community leaders

The lineup includes: educator/community activist Paula Spector; “My Sister’s Closet’s” former owner Beth Duke; “Moon Jewelry” owner Fa Peckam; “Bostree” potter Andy Boswell; Pastor Michael Barry; “Cancun Restaurant” owner Jason Hartman; “Valkyrie Coffee” owner Dakota Rudolph; “On the Lawn” Concert Producer Susan Logothetis; and members of “Milkweed Poetry Workshop.”

Singer/Songwriter Margie DeRosso will also be performing.



Event details

Admission is free (first come) and refreshments will be served. For more information, visit the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation on Facebook or text 201-988-8865.