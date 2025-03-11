Sugar Loaf Community Foundation celebrates 45th anniversary

On Friday, March 7 an overflow crowd celebrated the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation’s (SLCF) 45th anniversary at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center. The honorees were Beth and Don Duke formerly of My Sister’s Closet; photographer Nick Zungoli, candle shop owner Peter Lendved and Maureen Ferry, who received the “Volunteer Award.”

The celebration also noted recent SLCF accomplishments, such as becoming listed on the NY State and National Register of Historic Places, being awarded a $400k grant for sidewalks, assisting in the purchase of Sugar Loaf Mountain, producing a Sugar Loaf history video series, hosting an inaugural 5k race, among others.

The event also saw different community groups come together, including residents, shop owners, the Chester Town Board, the chamber of commerce, the SLCF, the Bruderhof Community, and more.

The event planners were Jackie Perez, Amy Reede, and Elisa Maruottolo. Food and drinks were provided by The Tap House, Cancun Inn, Tin Barn, Applewood Winery and Sugar Loaf Mountain Herbs. Sponsors included Jimmy’Z Jewelers, Diamond Grade Media, Océane Vineyards, Merrily, Bostree, and Exposures Gallery.

Speakers included Chester Town Supervisor Brandon Holdridge, historian Dr. Richard Hull, SLCF President Jeffrey Zahn, and Michael Sussman. Music was provided by Margie and Dave, and Tim Brown.

For more information, find the SLCF on Facebook at “Sugar Loaf Community Foundation.”