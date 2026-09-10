Sugar Loaf 5K returns Oct. 3

The Sugar Loaf 5K will be held Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in the heart of the historic hamlet of Sugar Loaf.

The course goes through the hamlet, along country roads, under the shadow of Sugar Loaf mountain. The course feature flat stretches and gentle hills, making it ideal for beginners and walkers, as well as seasoned runners.

After the race, runners and spectators can attend the Sugar Loaf Car Show, held later that morning or explore the hamlet’s renowned artisan shops, galleries and eateries.

Pre-registered participants will get T-shirts and prizes will be awarded to the age-group winners.

To register go to Runsignup.com/Race/NY/Chester/SugarLoafNY5K.