Sugar Loaf 5K race on Oct. 4

The Sugar Loaf 5K will be held Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. in the heart of the historic hamlet.

Already being hailed as one of the most beautiful courses in the Hudson Valley, the race winds through the hamlet along open country roads and under the shadow of Sugar Loaf Mountain. With its perfect mix of flat stretches and gentle hills, the course is designed to be both enjoyable for beginners and walkers - and challenging for seasoned runners.

After the run, runners and spectators can explore Sugar Loaf’s artisan shops, galleries, and eateries, enjoying a full-day Hudson Valley experience.

Organized by the Sugar Loaf Community Foundation, the event raises money for Sugar Loaf infrastructure improvements. Last year, over 150 runners from mostly Goshen, Warwick and Chester, participated. This year, even more participants are expected.

Race day registration is available, but pre-registered participants will get T-shirts. Prizes will be awarded to the age-group winners.

For registration information, log onto www.sugarloaf5K.com or RunSignup.com.