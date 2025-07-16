State routes to see $30M upgrade project

Sen. James Skoufis joined Assembly member Karl Brabenec and local town and village leaders to announce the start of a $30 million project to modernize State Routes 17A and 94 through the towns of Warwick and Goshen.

The project will include improvements from the state line with New Jersey to the Village of Goshen, such as 14 miles of repaving, updating traffic signals, installing new crosswalks and sidewalks, upgrading drainage in flood-prone areas, and installing a new roundabout at the intersection of Route 94, County Road 1A, and Reservoir Road.

The project is also slated to replace three culverts along 94 and one along 17A to better address storm water runoff. Newly resurfaced roads will be striped with reflective paint to increase road marking visibility during storms.

“I am thrilled to see this extremely impactful project get underway,” Skoufis said. “The Hudson Valley’s state roads have been historically underfunded, resulting in unacceptable driving conditions. This project is a huge step in the right direction.”

“This is what bipartisan leadership looks like,” Brabenec said. “I’m proud to work with Sen. Skoufis to deliver real results for our communities. Fixing our roads is one of the top issues I hear about, and this project is a major step toward getting it done. There’s more to do but today marks a strong start.”

“Our local state-owned roads have been neglected for many years,” Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer said. “We are thankful that after years of advocating, New York State is investing the time and money into our local infrastructure.”

The Village of Warwick is pleased that this long-awaited project is beginning,” said Mayor Michael Newhard. “The scale and detail of the multi-phase, multi-year NYSDOT Project will be impactful to this part of Orange County.”

“I’m thrilled to see this much needed infrastructure project happen,” said Village of Florida Mayor Daniel Harter said. “The Village has witnessed NYS Route 94’s deterioration become more dangerous and severe over several years.”

“This investment will improve safety, traffic flow, and the overall quality of our infrastructure. It’s encouraging to see our tax dollars being put to work in ways that directly benefit the community,” Town of Goshen Supervisor Joe Betro said.

“While this project only includes a small section of the Village of Goshen, we’re happy to see these improvements happening and excited for our neighboring communities who will benefit the most,” Mayor Molly O’Donnell said. “We’re hopeful this kind of investment continues and reaches other critical roadways like Route 207 in the near future.”

The work is expected to continue through the rest of this year’s construction season and into next year’s.