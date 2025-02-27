Spring into celebration: A guide to Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day events

New Jersey

Saturday, March 8

Sussex County St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Hosted by the Newton Fire Department, the parade kicks off at 11 a.m., goes down Spring Street and ends at Memory Park in Newton. Free. Full of floats, firetrucks, bands and more.

St. Patrick Dinner Dance: Hosted by Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, 1911 Union Valley Road, Hewitt, from 6 to 10 p.m. Purchase advance tickets for $35 or for $40 at the door. To reserve, cash or checks payable to Knights of Columbus Council 6139 may be dropped at the Parish Office. The dinner menu consists of corned beef and cabbage served with potatoes and carrots, Irish soda bread, rye bread, penne and vodka sauce, sheet cake, and coffee, tea, water and iced tea to drink. Bring your own alcohol. Enjoy live Irish music by Mike’s Late Showband. Call 973-886-9105 for information.

Friday, March 14

Senior St. Patrick’s Day Social: Irish-inspired food, games and music from noon to 2 p.m. at Camp Hope Dining Hall, 1792 Union Valley Road, West Milford. For age 55 and older. $10 a person. Call Brittany at 551-204-7162 for information. Organized by Passaic County Parks & Recreation.

Saturday, March 15

Bagpipes Celebration at Main Library: Newton resident Fred Vogel will provide a free musical program featuring his bagpipes from 1 to 2 p.m. Shortbread cookies will be served. Registration preferred but not required beginning March 1. Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newton.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance: Corned beef and cabbage dinner buffet and a cash bar serving draft beer and soda. Tickets are $30 a person. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., followed by the DJ and dancing. Must be 21 or older to attend. For inquires or to purchase tickets, call 862-266-0278 or any member. Sussex Firehouse, 25 Loomis Ave., Sussex.

Sunday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Enjoy food from Bearded BBQ Food Truck and rotating beer on tap from 1 to 6 p.m. with Irish drinking songs by Blarney Fife from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Saturday, March 22

34th annual Ringwood St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Traditional Irish Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Church, 112 Erskine Road, followed by annual Unity Breakfast at 9:45 a.m. at the Ringwood Community Center (formerly the St. Catherine’s Parish Center), directly behind the church. Tickets are $20 each; children younger than 5 admitted for free. Parade begins at 1 p.m. along Skyline Drive. Rain or shine. Family Celebration at the Ringwood Community Center immediately after the parade, with food and drinks available for purchase. Entertainment will include the McLoughlin Step Dancers, pipe bands and a DJ.

New York

Saturday, March 1

Uncle Shoehorn’s 10th Anniversary Mardi Gras Ball: The Blue Arrow Farm’s venue is transformed into a New Orleans replica for Uncle Shoehorn’s annual theme party featuring brass-blasted New Orleans funk, jazz and blues. Enjoy an authentic parade experience featuring handcrafted Mardi Gras floats, puppets, totems and all the traditional trappings of Mardi Gras including authentic New Orleans menu items. Find tickets for $30/person online only before they sell out by visiting BlueArrowFarm.com or UncleShoehorn.com. Call 845-533-3351 for more information. Enjoy the party from 5 p.m. to Midnight at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island.

Sunday, March 2

Seventh annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Blarney Blast: Wear your green and gold for the seventh annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Blarney Blast featuring bag pipe bands, Irish dancers, floats and more along the parade route. Lineup at 3 p.m. Kickoff at 4 p.m. downtown Port Jervis near Front Street. Call Port Jervis Tourism for information at 973-534-4177.

62nd Annual St. Patrick Day Dinner: The Knights of Columbus of Monroe is hosting this annual corned beef and cabbage dinner at 4 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe. Doors open at 3 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Feb. 25, on sale in the Parish Office over the weekend after all Masses, in the vestibule of the church. 845-782-8510.

Tuesday, March 4

13th annual Mardi Gras for a Cause: Enjoy an evening of music during this annual celebration throughout the Village of Warwick, in support of the community organization, Backpack Snack Attack. Visit your favorite spots beginning at 6 p.m., or do a pub crawl to enjoy them all. Live music will be available from 7 to 9 p.m. at participating locations followed by the Mardi Gras after party at Village Billiards from 9 to 11 p.m. Visit Mardigrasforacause.com for more information.

Mardi Gras Pancake Dinner: Visit the library to celebrate “Fat Tuesday” by eating pancakes for dinner and listening to music. Registration is required to accommodate everyone. 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Monroe Free Library, 44 Millpond Parkway, Monroe.

Sunday, March 9

Warwick’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Parade will lineup at 10:00 a.m. in the St. Anthony Community Hospital parking lot. Step off at 11 a.m., proceeds down Main Street through the heart of the village. Pick a spot along Main Street to watch.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Irish fiddler Brian Conway and his family perform on the fiddle, bodhran and uilleann pipes from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Greenwood Lake Public Library, 79 Waterstone Road.

Wednesday, March 12

Lucky Charm Story Time: Children ages 3 to 8 are invited to join Ms. Kara from 4 to 5 p.m. as she reads some fun St. Patrick’s Day stories. Each will be filled with story time, a small snack and friendly fun. Registration required by calling 845-351-2207 or visit tuxedoparklibrary.org/calendar. Tuxedo Park Library, 227 Route 17, Tuxedo Park.

Saturday, March 15

ShamRock n’ Roll: Enjoy beer, wine, games, food trucks, and nonstop fun from noon to 10 p.m., and live music with the Black Dirt Bandits for a $10 cover from 6 to 9 p.m. at Océane Vineyards and Winery, 1661 Kings Highway, Chester.

Sunday, March 16

Grand Marshal’s Brunch: Enjoy brunch with William Michael Coffey, 2025 Grand Marshal of the 48th annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade, at 10:30 a.m. before the parade festivities. Tickets are $25 a person prepaid only; none sold at the door. Middletown Elks No. 1097, 48 Prospect St., Middletown.

48th annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Parade: Lineup will begin at 1 p.m. in the Orange County Government Center parking lot in Goshen. Step-off is at 2 p.m., moving north out of the parking lot, left onto Scotchtown Road, left down the length of Montgomery Street, left onto North Church Street, along Main Street and return to disband in the Orange County Government Center west parking lot. Go online to mhspp.org/ for information.

All Things Irish Concert: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with reels, jigs and traditional Irish music from Alex Prizgintas, a New York-based historian and musician who lives and works in the Hudson Valley. Register by calling 845-351-2207 or at tuxedoparklibrary.org/calendar. 3 p.m. at Tuxedo Park Library, 227 Route 17.

Monday, March 17

Town of Chester St. Patrick’s Day Trip: Residents of Chester are invited to join in the annual celebratory trip to the Brownstone in Paterson, N.J. Enjoy a potato soup, salad, corned beef and cabbage, roasted chicken, potatoes and vegetables, dessert and a complimentary drink. Cost is $62 per resident, $87 per non-resident, and includes transportation, driver gratuity, lunch and entertainment. Payment due at sign up. Call 845-469-7000 for information. Town of Chester, 1786 Kings Highway.

Friday, March 21

MacArthur’s Riverview Restaurant Irish Whiskey Pairing Dinner: Call 845-446-4731 ext. 3 to make a reservation and enjoy a five-course pairing dinner featuring three cocktails crafted with Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, and one neat pour. Tickets are $115/person plus tax and gratuity. Held by reservation from 6 to 9 p.m. at MacArthur’s Riverview Restaurant, 674 Thayer Road, West Point.

Pennsylvania

Saturday, March 1

Mardi Gras Celebration: Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Back Road Brewing, 248 Old Milford Road, in Milford, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Go online to backroadbrewingco.com/events/ for information.

Sunday, March 16

Milford’s second annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade: Celebrate and watch the parade scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Line up starts at Ann Street Memorial Park, Milford. Go online to milfordstpatricksday.wixsite.com/parade for information.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Visit Back Road Brewing to celebrate the Irish holiday after the annual parade. Enjoy cold drinks from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at 248 Old Milford Road, Milford.