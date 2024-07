During its June 12 meeting, the Chester Union Free School District Board of Education announced Donna Hart as the district’s Employee of the Year for 2023-2024.

“As an integral part of our Special Education office, Ms. Hart touches the lives of countless Chester students every day,” the school district stated. “Please join us in applauding her for this well-deserved honor, and for the commitment to our students that she exhibits in everything she does. Thank you, Ms. Hart, and congratulations!”