Solar farm seeks approval to build in Goshen

A Boston-based solar company has their sights set on Goshen. Residents and board members alike voiced a number of concerns regarding the proposal’s potential impact on the environment and their quality of life.

Representatives from Lightstar Renewables attended the town Goshen’s February 1 planning board meeting to present their site plans for the construction of a 60-acre solar farm in the town. The site would consist of sun-tracking panels that are treated with an anti-reflective coating in order to minimize glare. However, some board members were concerned that the coating material could erode, and end up in the soil and drinking water. The Lightstar reps noted that the company upholds all industry standards to ensure safe environmental practices, and the land would be cared for in a manner conducive to it being reinstated for agricultural use afterward.

The project would include the removal of an estimated 403 trees, and is expected to emit a “green” level of glare via light refracted off of the panels themselves. Green glare is considered to be a limited quantity as compared with the more extreme orange or red glare that represent higher levels of refracted light at a given site. Additionally, the company’s representatives noted that the noise level is expected to be minimal, and could likely be comparable to standard ambient noise.

John Russo, the owner of the property that neighbors the proposed solar site, spoke during public comment about the potential effect the project could have on his property, and his personal life. Russo stated that he was not opposed to the solar farm, but was conceded about his young children living, and playing, in the shadow of a large-scale construction site, and a potentially harsh-looking solar field.

Russo, whose family has been in Goshen for more than 60 years, questioned the board as to why Lightstar’s requests for multiple variances on standard code procedures have been considered. The variances requested include permission to lower the buffer area from town property to private projects from 100 feet down to only 50. Additionally, the solar company requested to erect 16-foot fences around the property, which is four feet higher than the 12-foot limit enforced by town code. Russo said he felt that the planning board could be setting a dangerous precedent if they approve Lightstar’s requests to bypass standing laws.

The general tone at Town Hall seemed to indicate that the board, and residents, were not directly opposed to the project, but were curious as to whether the positive elements of the solar field, and its construction process, would outweigh the negatives. The planning board asked that the company provide a landscaping plan to ensure that the site grounds are properly kept.

A public hearing on the site plan will take place at a later date.