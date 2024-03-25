Solar company eyes Goshen for 30-acre solar array

There was a short agenda at Thursday, March 21’s Goshen Planning Board meeting. Two applicants brought proposals before the board.

All in Audio brought a revised site plan and was seeking a draft resolution for its plans to maintain three residential buildings on the applicant’s property, upon which two agricultural warehouses are slated to be built. The residential properties house “migrant farmers,” whom according to town code must work within the town of Goshen.

The board passed the draft resolution, but the applicants have to get a permit from the county Department of Health to allow the migrants to continue living there.

Solar field project

Solar Liberty Energy Systems, Inc. stood before the board for the first time since May 2022 seeking input on its plan to build a 30-acre solar power array on 58.9 acres of property on Millburn Road, Moonlight Trail and Storms Road. The project would create an estimated 9.25 megawatts of energy and require no on-site battery storage, per the applicant.

The project will require the clearing of 7.3 acres of trees and the replanting of 64 trees. There is a fence and continuous green buffer to beautify the project and make it aesthetically pleasing for the surrounding community.

Town engineer Sean Hoffman noted some encroachment on DEC-protected wetlands in one corner of the project.

The project currently features one driveway splitting the array into two sections. Board members indicated the applicants would probably need to build two driveways to comply with town code.

The coating of the solar panels will be made in Korea but applicants said they will make sure it is certified as safe.

Board member Martin Holmes said he wanted to take a look at the property to see if the array would be visible from any of the roads it abuts. Town attorney Kelly Naughton said the project may cause erosion concerns.

The applicant will continue to seek input and is expected to be back before the board with revised plans soon.