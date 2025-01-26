Skoufis tapped for senate leadership role

State Senator James Skoufis (D-42) has been appointed to Senate leadership as deputy majority leader for State Federal Relations. Skoufis, now in his fourth Senate term and seventh in the state legislature, will support and guide the efforts of the Senate’s Majority Conference.

“It’s an honor to be named to Senate leadership and continue to grow my influence in the chamber on behalf of the Hudson Valley and New York,” said Skoufis. “At a time when many working families are struggling to pay their bills and New Yorkers are leaving our state in significant numbers, the state legislature must take bold and meaningful action on common sense, kitchen table issues. I am humbled to take on this new responsibility and I thank the Majority Leader for her appointment.”