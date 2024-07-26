Skoufis announces $115K grant for Chester repaving project

State Senator James Skoufis (D-42) recently announced that a grant for $115,000 was awarded to the town of Chester. According to Skoufis’s announcement, the money will be used to resurface Johnson Road, reducing the cost of the work for the town, which will only pay $10,000 for the completion of the project.

Skoufis further claimed that while the work for the grant began when he was still in the Assembly, it was not processed under the previous town supervisor. However, current Supervisor Brandon Holdridge advanced the required paperwork after his election, allowing the grant money to be released to the town.

“Improvements in municipal infrastructure are one of the basic obligations of government,” said Skoufis. “Whether it’s a repaired bridge, a new roof on a town hall, or a repaved road, local investments are critical to our shared mission. Grants such as these allow towns like Chester to address critical needs while containing costs to taxpayers, and I am glad to facilitate projects that will keep the community safe and on the move.”

”I want to thank Senator Skoufis and his team for securing this grant for Chester,” said Holdridge. “With their help, we were able to prevent this opportunity for much-needed funds from being lost. This is a perfect example of why it matters to have a productive and experienced partner in the State Senate.”