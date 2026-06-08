Sacred Heart/St. Patrick’s Church launches new youth group

Sacred Heart/St. Patrick’s Church in Monroe has launched a new Teen Youth Group for teens entering ninth grade in the fall through their senior year of high school. Fr. Paul Ajong serves as the Youth Chaplain and is working alongside Anastasiya Shirazi, Casey Kralik, and Eileen Collopy.

This youth group is the realization of Pastor David Rider’s and many members of the Sacred Heart / St. Patrick’s Religious Education team’s vision, who recognized the need to provide a place for teens after they receive Confirmation, typically at the end of eigth grade.

The group will typically meet twice a month at Sacred Heart. During the summer, however, regular sessions will be replaced by a variety of fun events, including a hike with Mass at the top of the mountain, a bonfire, youth day at Marycrest Convent in Monroe, and a day of swimming at the Rez in Woodbury.