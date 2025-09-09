Rosh Hashanah workshop for children

In honor of the upcoming Rosh Hashanah holiday, Rabbi Meir and Rivkie Borenstein of the Chabad Jewish Center in Goshen are running Shofar Factory 2.0 - an educational, hands-on activity for children - on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event begins at 11:15 a.m.

The shofar blown on Rosh Hashanah comes from a ram. Each child will be able to create their very own real shofar complete with sanding and adding glaze to make it comfortable to hold. They will also stuff a plush shofar as an adorable accompaniment, decorate a shofar cookie, and partake in fun shofar games.

The cost is $12 per child. The event is free for Hebrew School children.

The Chabad Jewish Center is located at 203 Main St. in Goshen.

For information on joining the workshop, log onto www.chabadgoshen.com or email ChabadGoshen@gmail.com.