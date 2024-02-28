Residents voice concerns over proposed water sales

At February 22 Goshen Town Board meeting, several residents voiced concern about Goshen’s proposed plan to potentially sell excess water that they purchase from Middletown. One resident questioned the purpose of serving as a water broker through a third party. Since Goshen expressed plans to sell water that they purchase from Middletown, the resident relayed their confusion as to why a town wouldn’t purchase the water directly from Middletown at a lesser cost.

Other residents worried that selling water could leave Goshen in trouble if there were a large fire that required a large quantity of the resource. All residents that spoke at public comment voiced disapproval of the plan, though Supervisor Joseph Betro did ensure them that the town would not be selling well or ground water, only excess water purchased from Middletown.

Also at the meeting, Assemblyman Brian Maher (R-101) told the board about new legislation could change local emergency medical services operations if they are passed. Maher discussed a potential change that could see the town and village of Goshen, as well as Hamptonburgh and Chester, adopt an independent ambulance district.

Maher noted that the impact on taxpayers in Goshen would amount to $76 per household, if all townships opted in to the $1.4 billion plan. Maher noted that he was speaking on behalf of Goshen volunteer EMS due to his past experiences with reorganizing Montgomery’s emergency medical services during his tenure as Montgomery town supervisor, where he implemented as ambulance district over several years.