Republican primaries for clerk, council

In the GOP race for Town Clerk, PJ Gorman pulled in a little over 64 percent of the vote against Linda A. Zappala.

The Orange County Board of Elections results list Gorman with 323 votes and Zappala with 180 votes (35.79 percent). All of the early voting and election day ballots were reported, but the absentee and early mail ballots remain only partially reported.

In the race for Town Council, Giuseppe Cassara finished with 340 votes (41.41 percent), Christine E. Maurer with 294 votes (35.81 percent) and Robert G. Courtenay with 185 votes (22.53 percent). The top two move onto the general election in November.

The results listed are unofficial until ballots are certified by the County Board of Elections.