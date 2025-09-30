Repaving of 17M ‘pothole hell’ to begin in spring 2026

Work will begin on the long-anticipated State Route 17M repaving project in 2026.

The announcement came from Sen. James Skoufis (D-Orange County) who indicated that the state Department of Transportation (DOT) has finally identified new funding to advance the project, which is a continuation of paving that began in Chester but stopped at the Village of Monroe line.

“17M has to be the number-one stretch of pothole hell my team and I hear about from constituents, and for good reason,” Skoufis said via a press release. “After DOT repaved 17M through Chester two years ago, residents of Harriman and Monroe were carved out of the final project scope and have been eagerly awaiting DOT’s return. Unsafe roadways are about more than an inconvenient drive: they impact our quality of life, hit our wallets, and strain the local pride we have in our communities. This is a long time coming.”

According to the release, the NYSDOT anticipates that project bidding will begin in the spring of 2026 with paving complete to be completed within the year. The project will be completed in two sections: Monroe-Harriman (17M at Gilbert St. all the way to the Route 17 intersection) and another stretch from Goshen to Chester that had previously been sidelined (17M at Route 207 to the 94 intersection).

Additional details will be announced in the new year.