Public presentation set

The Town of Tuxedo will host a public meeting on the Tuxedo Hamlet Revitalization at Town Hall on Tuesday July 29 at 7 p.m. All residents are urged to attend.

It is being organized to keep residents up to date and informed on the Tuxedo Hamlet Revitalization Plan progress and concept plans for improvements on Powerhouse Park and the Ramapo Riverwalk.

After the formal presentation, residents are encouraged to provide feedback as questions and commentaries are welcome.

Tuxedo Town Hall is located at 1 Temple Drive in Tuxedo.

For additional information email townclerk@tuxedogov.org or call (845) 351-4411.