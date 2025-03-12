Public hearing set for village budget

The Chester Village Board of Trustees set a public hearing for the tentative village 2025/2026 budget at their March 10 meeting. The hearing will be at the next village meeting, April 14, at 7 p.m. Village Clerk Angela O’Neill said the new tentative budget would be posted on the village website by March 17.

Tour de Goshen

The board heard from Mike Angle of the Orange County Bicycle Club regarding his plans to revive the Tour de Goshen bike race. He said the race was last run in 2022 and this is the first year the Bicycle Club will be organizing the event. He asked the board permission to use Meadows Road in the village, as well as the rail trail. He said traffic would not be stopped for the race. The village board voted unanimously to approve the use of village property for the race.

Other business

The board voted to approve a kiosk agreement with Med Project, for the pick-up of unused medications. The kiosk is located in the police department lobby.

The board authorized the police department to apply for two $50,000 grants from New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services.