Proposed budget in Goshen stays under tax cap

Town of Goshen Supervisor Joe Betro submitted his tentative budget at the Sept. 24 Goshen Town Board meeting. The budget total is $11,430,789, and there is a proposed 2 percent increase in taxation. That is under the state’s 2.39 percent 2027 tax cap.



At the meeting Betro claimed that when he started working on the budget, the tax increase to meet the request of all department heads would have been 14 percent. He whittled that down to the 2 percent number.

Councilman Phliip Canterino said, “I am comfortable with the budget. I know we are under the cap.” The town board will have the chance to introduce amendments to the budget. A public hearing on the budget was set for Oct. 22.

Public hearing scheduled for proposed tax exemption for disabled veterans

The town board set a public hearing of Oct. 8 to hear feedback about a proposed 100 percent property tax exemption for 100 percent disabled veterans. The state passed a law this year allowing municipalities to opt-in to the exemption. During public comment on agenda items Neal Halloran asked how much the exemption would cost the town and the clerk responded that it would cost $30,000.

The board approved an offer of dedication from Gover Von Pentz to the town of Goshen for land located at 110 Hasbrouck Road. The board approved the hiring of part-time police officer Wilson Valentin.

During privilege of the floor, resident Chris Healey commented that the Interstate Waste Services expansion goes beyond the 300-acre limit on solid waste facilities in the town code. Halloran expressed concern that the town’s ambulance district should not be liable for costs of the ambulance to take calls outside the town.