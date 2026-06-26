Presby Players to teach kids how to mime

Presby Players theater group is offering a new Introduction to Mime Workshop for kids 10 years and above. During the workshop, which is offered on two consecutive Saturday mornings, July 25 and Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon., students will learn “how to tell a story without words.”

Stanley Cohen, an experienced storyteller, actor and director, will lead the workshop, which will take place in the dining room of the United Presbyterian & Reformed Church at 60 Sussex Street in Port Jervis. He has led mime workshops in Middletown and elsewhere in Port Jervis.

“The excitement of students, as they recognize the impact of being able to tell a story without words, is especially rewarding,” said Cohen.

The cost is $10 per student per workshop. Scholarships are also available. For reservations call the church office at 845-856-1231.