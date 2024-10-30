Preliminary budget shows 20% tax hike

A new ambulance district and the end of tapping into the town’s fund balance spell a major tax increase for town of Chester residents.

Supervisor Brandon Holdridge laid out the town’s tentative budget. The total amount of taxes to be raised is $13,454,871. That’s up from $10,953,491 from last year, a more than 20% increase. Holdridge explained that last year the town used about $1 million in fund balance to keep taxes low. The town only has $2.2 million in funds left, so Holdridge is not further tapping into that rainy day fund.

On top of that, the budget has allotted $1,222,400 for improved EMS services and the new EMS tax district. That expense is up from zero last year. When you account for the EMS service and the lack of fund balance use, Holdridge said the rest of the budget is about 3% higher than last year.

The town is also saddled by sewer and garbage district price hikes out of its control. The sewer cost is raising from $942,958 to $1,293,308 and garbage is raising from $1,052,586 to $1,254,365. Due to a five-year contract signed last year for garbage service, the price on garbage will increase every year through 2028.

The budget is not final. Town board members can vote to make changes to the budget and the public still has input. A preliminary budget hearing is set for November 7 at 6:45 p.m.