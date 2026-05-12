Port Jervis Police Department opens new training facility

On May 9, the Port Jervis Police Department celebrated the opening of the Chief William J. Worden Training Facility.

In post shared on Facebook, Senator James Skoufis said his office joined the department for the grand opening. He also shared his office secured $100,000 for this project.

Port Jervis’ Chief of Police, William Worden, after whom the training facility is named, began service with the City of Port Jervis, New York Police Department as a police officer in 1993 graduating from the Rockland County Police Academy. Chief Worden has served in the ranks of patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, detective sergeant and was sworn in as the city’s 14th Chief of Police during the summer of the city’s centennial year in 2007.