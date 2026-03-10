Police officers recognized at Goshen town board meeting

At the Feb. 26 meeting of the Goshen town board four Goshen police officers were recognized for excellence in service. The officers received certificates of commendation for their work.

Officers Terrence Moore and Nigel Balgobin were recognized for responding to a report of a violent and emotionally disturbed individual on Oct. 21, 2025. When they approached the individual he held a hunting knife to his throat and threatened himself and the officers. Officer Moore successfully de-escalated the situation, convincing the subject to drop the knife. The subject was referred to Garnet Medical Center for mental health evaluation.

Officer Moore, Officer Antonio Esposito, and Sergeant Ed Edwards were recognized for their effort thwarting a would-be burglary on Jan. 16. A 20-year-old victim called the police after someone broke through a window in her house. The victim hid upstairs in a bedroom while officers, with the help of a drone, located the suspect hiding in a basement closet. The suspect was hit with felony charges. He also had an out-of-state warrant.



Goshen Diner claim, Myron Urbanski Memorial Park Expansion

In other news, the town board voted to approve a tax certiorari claim with Goshen Diner. The town’s attorney recommended the settlement to avoid costs of going to court.

The board initiated the SEQRA review process for the Myron Urbanski Memorial Park expansion. The plan is to install three new athletic fields, over 100 new parking spaces and an expansion of the playground area among other improvements. The town board voted to assume lead agency in the SEQRA process.

Parking, water treatment improvements

An engineer representing Science of the Soul spoke to the board about their plans to build over 900 new parking spaces. A new entrance has been added to the plan to comply with regulations. The engineer said the parking lot would be used two to three times per year. Councilman George Lyons noted that the applicants needed a floodplain permit and a variance from the ZBA to go forward with their project. The town board assumed lead agency for purposes of SEQRA and scheduled a public hearing for March 26.



The town board award the contract for engineering services for the water treatment improvements for Arcadia Hills to Delaware Engineering. Four companies responded and town engineer Sean Hoffman reviewed the responses, determining Delaware Engineering to be the best option.

Town agrees to hire part-time clerk, acting assessor, discusses solar energy moratorium

The town board voted to hire a part-time clerk at $22 per hour and to hire an acting assessor. The acting assessor needs to take classes before qualifying to be permanent assessor.

The board discussed a local law pertaining to a moratorium on solar energy projects. No public hearing has been set yet.