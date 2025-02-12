Planning board chooses interim chair

The town of Chester Planning Board recently saw the resignation of its chair and other members, leaving only five of seven seats currently full. On February 5 the board unanimously selected Jackie Elfers to be the interim chairwoman.

Councilmen Tom Becker and Larry Dysinger were on hand at the meeting. Dysinger said the town board and planning board would be interviewing to fill the two vacant seats and the town board will be the board to select the full-time permanent chairperson.

February 5 was the first meeting for the new planning board member, former zoning board member Giuseppe Cassara, as well as planning board attorney Dominic Cordisco of Drake Loeb.

Dysinger told the planning board that it was “critical” the planning board has procedures it follows, such as using a checklist. He said the new comprehensive plan is the guidebook for the planning board.

Kristen O’Donnell of Lanc and Tully, the town’s planning consultant, began a short conversation about the comprehensive plan but the board said they needed time to review the 100-plus page document before diving fully into it.

The next meeting is March 5 where a discussion about the plan is expected to take place.