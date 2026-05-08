Orange Library Association hosts bestselling historian for “OrangeREADS”

The Orange Library Association (OLA) is proud to announce an upcoming engaging talk with acclaimed presidential historian and New York Times columnist Alexis Coe. The event will take place on Sunday, May 31 at 2 p.m., at the Albert Wisner Public Library and will be available via live-stream for remote attendees.

Coe, the author of the New York Times bestseller “You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington,” will be joined in conversation by former Doubleday executive editor Gerald Howard. This special presentation is a cornerstone of the OrangeREADS program, a county-wide literacy initiative designed to commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome a historian of Alexis Coe’s caliber to the Hudson Valley,” states OrangeReads Chairperson Diane Looms. “Her ability to bring rigorous scholarship to life for diverse audiences perfectly aligns with our mission to promote literacy and community engagement across all 17 public libraries in Orange County.”

About Alexis Coe

A resident of the Hudson Valley, Alexis Coe is a senior fellow at New America and was named the American History Columnist at the New York Times in July 2025. Recognized as the leading presidential biographer of her generation, her work includes “Alice+Freda Forever” (2014) and the forthcoming “Young Jack: A Biography of John F. Kennedy,” 1917-1957, slated for publication in 2026.

About OrangeREADS

OrangeREADS is a collaborative literacy project hosted by the 17 public libraries of Orange County. The program features a central book selection paired with discussions and events to foster a shared reading experience throughout the community. This year’s programming focuses on the historical foundations of the United States as the nation approaches its semiquincentennial.

Registration Information

The event is free to the public, but registration is required. Attendees can sign up for both the in-person session and the live-stream link through the Albert Wisner Public Library program calendar at www.albertwisnerpubliclibrary.org.