Orange County Volunteer Police hosts Annual Car Show and Food Truck Festival at Goshen Historic Track

Under bright blue skies and warm spring weather, the Orange County Volunteer Police, in conjunction with the Goshen Historic Track, successfully hosted its ninth Annual Car Show and Food Truck Festival, welcoming a record-breaking turnout of 4,500 people.

This year’s event featured more than 300 vehicle entries, marking the largest participation in the event’s history. Car enthusiasts and families alike gathered to enjoy an impressive display of classic, custom, and modern vehicles, motorcycles and trucks in a festive, family-friendly atmosphere.

Complementing the car show was a diverse lineup of 19 food trucks offering a wide variety of cuisines. Attendees enjoyed everything from wood-fired pizza, Asian, Mexican, Argentinian, and Greek specialties to farm-to-table fare, classic hot dogs and burgers, BBQ, popcorn, ice cream, chocolate-covered treats, and more. So many corners of the world were present.

“The incredible turnout and continued growth of this event speak to the strong support from our community,” said Jill Omen, Executive Assistant at Goshen Historic Track. “We’re grateful to everyone who participated, attended, and helped make this year’s festival our biggest and best yet.”

The annual event continues to serve as a celebration of community spirit, bringing together residents, local businesses, and car enthusiasts for a day of fun, food, and fellowship.