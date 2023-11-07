Orange County to participate in ‘Operation Green Light’

In anticipation of November’s Veterans Day holiday, Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus has announced that the front of the county’s Government Center will be illuminated with green lights through Nov. 12 as part of Operation Green Light.

The Orange County Veterans Cemetery, located at 111 Craigville Road in Goshen, will also participate in Operation Green Light.

Operation Green Light is an initiative started two years ago through a collaboration between the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) and the New York State County Veteran Service Officers’ Association. The campaign supports veterans of all military conflicts and raises awareness about the challenges faced by many veterans, as well as the county, state and federal resources that are available to assist veterans and their families.

In addition to lighting the Government Center, residents are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb at their home to a green bulb. It can be an exterior light that neighbors see or an interior light that sparks a conversation with family and friends.

“Operation Green Light shows our veterans that their service mattered and that we are grateful for it,” Neuhaus said. “By shining a green light, we let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported, and that their service matters. We are proud to take part in Operation Green Light again this year.”

Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. For more information about resources available to veterans, contact Veterans Service Agency Director Christian Farrell at 845-291-2470 or cfarrell@orangecountygov.com.