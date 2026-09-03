Orange County Sheriff’s Office hosts Antisemitism training forum

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), hosted a specialized training to identify antisemitic extremism.

The forum took place in Goshen, N.Y., at the Orange County Emergency Services Center, bringing together law enforcement personnel from Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Westchester counties.

Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta, County Executive Steve Neuhaus, and CAM Senior Advisor Joel Eisdorfer addressed the group, followed by presentations from CAM Director of Interfaith Outreach and Engagement EJ Kimball, Beyond Barriers President and Founder Jeff Schoep and retired FBI Special Agent David Collins.

Training focused on addressing the rise of anti-Jewish hate crimes

The training focused on providing enhanced awareness, prevention, and response to Antisemitic incidents. Anti-Jewish hate crimes have reached an all-time high, and social media has given Antisemitism an extraordinary new reach. Fabrications that were once the domain of racial nationalists and neo-Nazis can now be disseminated to millions within minutes.

This type of violence and hate is a matter for law enforcement, which is why this initiative is so important. Law enforcement personnel must have a tactical framework to decode hate, establish intent and identify coded language.

Arteta stated, “We live and work in a distinctive part of America, one that is home to several major religious communities. Kiryas Joel is one of the largest Hasidic Jewish communities in the country. Its residents are also among our most visibly Jewish neighbors because of their traditional dress. But Jewish life in our county extends well beyond Kiryas Joel. Jewish people of many backgrounds live and work throughout our communities, including here in the Sheriff’s Office. Today, anti-Jewish hate crimes have reached the highest level ever recorded by the FBI. Antisemitism is often described as the oldest hatred, but it’s also a warning. A society that accepts conspiracy theories and violence against one small minority will eventually accept them against others. That is why this seminar is not solely about protecting Jewish Americans. It is about protecting the rule of law, the safety of our communities, and the principles of the United States itself.”