Orange County recognized for use of technology to improve government operations and services

Orange County has achieved a significant technology milestone, earning seventh place nationally in the 2026 Digital Counties Survey for counties with populations between 250,000 and 499,999. This recognition marks the county’s first-ever top 10 finish in the annual survey.

The annual survey, conducted by the Center for Digital Government in partnership with the National Association of Counties, evaluates counties on strategic planning, cybersecurity, digital services, organizational technology leadership, data management, and innovation. The survey also recognizes practices that strengthen government performance and help counties address fiscal and operational demands.

This seventh place ranking put Orange County among the nation’s leading digital counties in its population category. The county was recognized for its data analytics dashboards for the Orange County 911 Center and Department of Health, as a regional leader in cybersecurity, and for its modernization of public safety with NicheRMS, a next-generation records management system.

“Earning seventh place nationally is a tremendous accomplishment and reflects our continued commitment to using technology strategically to strengthen government operations and improve the services we provide to our residents,” said Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus. “I congratulate our Information Technology Services team and our County departments for their collaboration, innovation and commitment to serving the public.”

The 2026 survey found that leading counties are increasingly connecting technology investments to broader organizational priorities, strengthening technology governance, improving constituent experiences, advancing data-informed decision-making, preparing their workforces, and responsibly adopting emerging technologies.

“This national recognition reflects the dedication of our ITS team and our strong partnerships across County government,” said Orange County Commissioner of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Glenn R. Marchi, Ph.D. “We remain focused on secure, reliable technology that delivers value to our departments and residents.”

Orange County ITS Director of Applications Peter Bauman and Orange County Legislator Kathy Stegenga, District 21, accepted the prestigious national award on behalf of Orange County on July 17, at the National Association of Counties Annual Conference in New Orleans, La.

“This national recognition demonstrates Orange County’s commitment to using technology to provide secure, efficient and accessible services to our residents,” said Stegenga.

About the Digital Counties Survey

Now in its 24th year, the Digital Counties Survey recognizes counties that use technology to improve government operations and services. The program is presented by the Center for Digital Government in partnership with the National Association of Counties.