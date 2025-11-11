  1. Home
Orange County NY Food Pantries: Visit or Donate

| 11 Nov 2025 | 04:20
Backpack Snack Attack at Warwick Reformed Church

16 Maple Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-4517

www.backpacksnackattack.com

Community Emergency Food Center

47 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950

845-783-6371

Country Kids Food Pantry

2 Father Teirney Circle, Washingtonville, NY 10992

845-496-2119

www.saintmaryswashingtonville.com/country-kids-food-pantry

First Presbyterian Church of Monroe Food Pantry

142 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950

845-783-1632

www.fpcmonroe.org

Goshen Ecumenical Food Pantry, Inc. First Presbyterian Church

33 Park Place, Goshen, NY 10924

845-294-9004

www.facebook.com/GoshenFoodPantry

Greenwood Lake Food Pantry

85 Felter Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925

845-544-3257

www.villageofgreenwoodlake.org/greenwood-lake-food-pantry

Highland Mills United Methodist Church Food Pantry

654 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930

845-299-9001

www.discoverybc.org

Hope Center Food Pantry/Helping Hand

49 Sussex Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771

845-856-3423

Our Father’s Pantry at Sacred Heart Church

26 Still Rd, Monroe, NY 10950

845-783-7840

www.shspparish.org

Our Mother’s Cupboard at Sacred Heart Church

26 Stil Rd, Monroe, NY 10950

845-783-7840

www.shspparish.org

Salvation Army - Port Jervis Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen

99 Ball Street, Port Jervis, NY 12771

845-856-3214

salvationarmy@usa.org

Warwick Valley Ecumenical Council Food Pantry

135 Forester Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990

845-986-8368

www.warwickpantry.com

Youth Ending Hunger Club and Food Pantry at Goshen Intermediate School

13 McNally St., Goshen, NY 10924

845-615-6500