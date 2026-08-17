Orange County kid to perform at Ellen’s Stardust Diner in NYC

Growing up in a military household and moving five times before high school, 12-year-old Riley Thompson, who now resides at West Point in Orange County, has always had a passion for singing. This passion has taken him to the heart of Times Square, where he’ll perform at the iconic Ellen’s Stardust Diner. He secured one of five spots to become a “Junior Starduster” for the day and sing live at the iconic world-famous eatery on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Out of more than 300 submissions in less than 24 hours from kids all around the U.S. (and beyond), Riley was selected as one of 30 finalists to audition live at the diner on July 21. He performed “Not for the Life of Me,” from “Thoroughly Modern Millie” for the judging panel, which included Broadway stars Nick Barrington, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Lisa Howard, Bailey McCall and vocal and theater artist Katy Wolfe. In addition to having the opportunity to perform at Ellen’s Stardust Diner, the five winners received scholarships to the Broadway Education Alliance’s Camp Broadway 2027.

Riley’s performance on Aug. 25 will be on the same day as Kids’ Night on Broadway, which is a program of The Broadway League. It’s designed to introduce young people to the magic of live theatre and make Broadway accessible to a new generation of theatergoers. Kids aged 18 and under get to see a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

About Riley

Riley got his first introduction to theater at age eight in a production of “Frozen.” Since then, he has appeared in “Finding Neverland” and has rehearsed for “Les Misérables.” When he’s not singing or rehearsing, Riley is a typical 12-year-old who enjoys solving Rubik’s cubes, a hobby that reflects the same level of determination that he brings onto the stage.