Orange County election results: County Executive, DA, State Supreme Court Justices

Orange County Executive:

According to unofficial results, Steven Neuhaus was re-elected Orange County Executive and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, each candidate received the following votes:

Steven Neuhaus (incumbent, R): 39,429 (57.9%)

Michael Sussman (D): 28,613 (42.1%)

Orange County District Attorney:

According to unofficial results, David Hoovler was re-elected Orange County District Attorney and will serve a four-year term.

As of press time, each candidate received the following votes:

David Hoovler (incumbent, R): 31,883 (53.2%)

Alan Joseph (D): 28,082 (46.8%)

New York Supreme Court Justice, 9th Judicial District

Eight candidates sought four open seats for Supreme Court Justice in New York’s Ninth Judicial District, which serves all of Orange County and also Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

According to unofficial results, Diane Clerkin, John Collins, Verris B. Shako, and Desmond Lyons were elected, and will each serve 14-year terms.

Here are the total votes as of press time:

Diane Clerkin (D): 205,844 (14.31%)

John Collins (D): 200,312 (13.93%)

Thomas Humbach (R): 119,961 (8.34%)

Desmond Lyons (D): 184,582 (12.84%)

Raymond Raiche (R): 133,945 (9.31%)

Verris B. Shako (D) – 198,744 (13.82%)

George Smith (R): 126,912 (8.83%)

Kiel Van Horn (R): 119,056 (8.28%)