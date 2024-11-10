OCNY Arts Council presents ‘The Underground: Celebrating Counterculture in the Arts’

Join the Orange County NY (OCNY) Arts Council on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center for this year’s Art Affair, which will explore the theme “The Underground: Celebrating Counterculture in the Arts,” showcasing the rebellious spirit and avant-garde movements that have influenced artistic expression.

Art Affair 2024 will offer an immersive experience with performances and art installations, with original work commissioned from LotuZ, Bradford Scobie as Sir Richard Castle & Friends, Jena Argenta, and Chris Roque, the night’s featured artists. Additional works will be presented by Shawn Rawls, J.A.G.H., Laces Out, Emelia Estep, Jim Savage, and more.

The night will also include the presentation of the 2024 OCNY Art Awards. This year’s honorees include:

• Orange County Human Rights Commission with their Student Art Show: Recognized for their work in engaging youth artists and their dedication to promoting humanity through initiatives like the Human Rights Youth Art Show, now in its 13th year.

• Liz Neilsen and Carolina Wheat, Elijah Wheat Showroom: Honored for their excellence in photographic arts, supporting underrepresented artists, and their contributions to the Hudson Valley arts community at art fairs and exhibitions around the world.

• Russell Ger, Conductor, Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra: Acknowledged for infusing new energy into the Hudson Valley’s symphonic scene and working to remove barriers to orchestral music for the wider community.

• Production Resource Group (PRG): Celebrated for creating hundreds of arts-related jobs in Orange County and recognizing their success in building a globally renowned arts business with over 30 years of expertise, operating across 38 locations in 29 countries.

Early entry begins at 4 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres followed by dinner at 5 p.m. General admission is at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ocartscouncil.org. For more information, visit ocnyartscouncil.org or email info@ocartscouncil.org.

Proceeds directly support programs and cultural events such as the Hudson Valley Creative Impact Conference, the Student Arts Showcase, OCLive!, Arts Outreach initiatives and Community Arts Grants.