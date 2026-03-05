Nomination petitions available for board of education positions

Petitions to run for two available positions on the Goshen Central School Board of Education are available on March 20 at the district office, 227 Main Street, Goshen. The petitions must be returned by April 20, no later than 5 p.m. The annual vote is scheduled for May 19.

Voters will elect one member for a three-year term, commencing July 1 and ending June 30, 2029 due to the expiration of the term of office of John Sullivan; and one member for a three-year term commencing July 1 2026 and ending June 30, 2029 plus a remainder term commencing May 20 through June 30 due to the resignation of Ashley Salte.